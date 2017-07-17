The Ridgefield Press

SPHERE launches new educational program, SPHERE Talks

By Steve Coulter on July 17, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Police & Fire, Town Government · 0 Comments

SPHERE Talks, a new educational program, held a personal safety workshop last Thursday, July 13, with members from the town’s emergency response departments.

SPHERE launched a new educational program — SPHERE Talksfor its members, families, caretakers and volunteers last Thursday evening.

A personal safety workshop was hosted by Captain Jeff Kreitz and Lieutenant Shawn Platt of the Ridgefield Police Department; Deputy Fire Marshall Guy Miglinas of the Ridgefield Fire Department; and Director Dick Aarons and CERT volunteer Vivian Epstein of Ridgefield’s Office of Emergency Management.

“It was a great evening with so many important safety tips shared with our members. We are very appreciative of all our friends at RPD, RFD and OEM,” said Neil Gollogly, SPHERE Talks director.

