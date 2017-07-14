The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic returns to Route 35 bridge next week

By The Ridgefield Press on July 14, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Traffic backs up at the Route 35 bridge site on a recent Tuesday morning. The state told the town Friday, July 14, that alternating one-way traffic will be returning later next week.  — Mack Reid photo

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

After three consecutive weeks of no alternating one-way traffic at the Route 35 bridge site, Ridgefield commuters will have to get ready to press the break next week.

The state’s Department of Transportation told the town Friday, July 14, that the stop-and-go traffic pattern would be returning sometime between Monday, July 17, and Friday, July 21.

However, there is not an exact date yet.

“Baier has notified me that they will be alternating traffic later in the week of Monday, July 17th through Friday, July 21st,”said Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation in an email to the town Friday, July 14. “The date to be determined for the rest of the week only minor impacts to traffic.

“Eversource Gas will be performing work in the near future that schedule is pending,” he said.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

 

