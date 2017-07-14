Nan Robertson Cartwright, 88, died early Wednesday morning, July 13, 2017 at her home in Fairfield, CT surrounded by her family. Born in Manchester, CT, Nan was the daughter of William Post Robertson, Jr. and Charlotte Merriman Robertson. She grew up in East Hartford and East Hampton, CT and attended the University of Connecticut at Storrs where she met her husband of 64 years, George C. Cartwright.



Nan and George were married in South Glastonbury, CT at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on September 30, 1950 and lived for short periods in Nashville, TN and Sewickley, PA and then spent many happy years in Glens Falls, NY where their four children were born. The family relocated to Easton, CT in 1971 and then to Fairfield in 1976. Nan resided most recently in Woodfield Village in Fairfield and is pre-deceased by her husband, George.



Nan was a member of The National Honor Society, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at UConn, and the P.E.O. International philanthropic organization for the education and advancement of women. Nan was also a member of the Fairfield Beach Club and an active member of the Congregation at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on Greenfield Hill where she served on various committees over many years. Nan enjoyed community activities in the area, particularly volunteering at the Connecticut Audubon Society where she shared her love of nature as a guide for local school groups. Her affinities for nature, music, dance, and art were evident in the many beautiful watercolors she painted and provided as gifts for family and friends.



Also a prolific amateur photographer, Nan leaves a treasure of family photographs with detailed descriptions for her family to enjoy for many years to come.



Nan was employed as a proofreader for Barry Blau & Partners in Westport, CT for ten years, an occupation for which she was uniquely well qualified!



Nan and George took many wonderful trips abroad after their four children gained their independence. “Nannie’s” greatest joys, however, were her family, her home and garden, and the many dear friendships she made and maintained over the years through the thoughtful and now almost extinct art of letter writing in perfect penmanship.



Nan is survived by her four children and eleven grandchildren. Daughter Eve Elizabeth Cartwright and her husband, Skip Church, of Litchfield, CT and their two sons, William Belscher and Robertson Cartwright of Chatham, MA; son David Robertson Cartwright of Old Lyme, CT and his three children Corinne and Tyler Cartwright, and Dimitri Jones; son Andrew Lewis Cartwright and his wife, Patricia, of Ridgefield, CT and their four children Stephen, Emily, Madeline & Grace; and son John Merriman Cartwright, and his two sons, Andrew and Christopher, also of Fairfield.



A celebration of Nan’s life will be held at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on Greenfield Hill, 4670 Congress Street, Fairfield on Tuesday July 18 at 11:00 a.m.



No related posts.