Aldrich to host Junk Kaleidoscope this fall

By The Ridgefield Press on July 19, 2017 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Anissa Mack: Junk Kaleidoscope, a reflection on Mack’s The Fair project, realized in both 1996 and 2006, to be reimagined at the Museum from Oct. 1 to April 22, 2018.

In this exhibit, Mack mines Americana, its artifacts, folklore, and rituals, and explores American vernacular traditions, examining their shifting role in a dialogue between the history of art making and the culture of collecting.

Through all new objects, Junk Kaleidoscope will re-envision The Fair in a way that weaves together over two decades of work, 60 miles from the Durham Fair fairgrounds that inspired this project.

