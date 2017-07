CHIRP presents the return of The Mammals — sans Tao Seeger Rodriguez — in a performance underwritten in part by Fairfield County Bank. The concert will be held Thursday, July 20, at Ballard Park at 7 p.m.

The Mammals are a Hudson Valley-based group of musicians, featuring couple Ruthy Ungar and Mike Merenda. They played repeatedly for CHIRP audiences in the concert’s early years.

Rain venue is St. Stephen’s Church.