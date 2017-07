Irish-American band Cherish the Ladies will return to CHIRP on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m. in Ballard Park.

The band, fronted by the talented musician Joannie Madden, performs Celtic music. The band provided music for the 2013 PBS Special “An Irish Homecoming.”

Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse. The concert is being presented with the underwriting support of William Leventon, a longtime CHIRP supporter.