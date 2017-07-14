Skyscraper Acres puppet performance

Robert Rogers Puppet Co. will perform the play Skyscraper Acres as part of the Ridgefield Library’s summer reading program. The story is about a farmer who has worked a plot of land for a long while but over time a city has grown up all around his old-fashioned little farm.

The performance for children ages five and older will be held in the library’s main program room Wednesday, July 19, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Summer special performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. For more information, see robertrogerspuppets.com or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.