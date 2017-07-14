The Ridgefield Press

Skyscraper Acres puppet performance

By The Ridgefield Press on July 14, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Robert Rogers Puppet Co. will perform the play Skyscraper Acres as part of the Ridgefield Library’s summer reading program. The story is about a farmer who has worked a plot of land for a long while but over time a city has grown up all around his old-fashioned little farm.

The performance for children ages five and older will be held in the library’s main program room Wednesday, July 19, from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Summer special performances are sponsored by the Friends of the Ridgefield Library. For more information, see robertrogerspuppets.com or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Ridgefielder earns Master of Music from Johns Hopkins
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress