Sklar to read Hillard’s Ceremony

July 13, 2017

Voice actor Alan Sklar will give a live reading of Lawrence Block’s story, Hilliard’s Ceremony, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.

Alan Hilliard is an American foreign service officer in Togo, West Africa. He has a good life but feels something is missing so he speaks with an American friend who suggests he meet a wise African witch doctor. Hilliard does so — with surprising results.

Sklar has been a freelance voice actor for more than 20 years, voicing radio and TV commercials, narrating more than 200 audiobooks and working on numerous video projects.

To register and for more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

