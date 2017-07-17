The Ridgefield Press

Solar workshop at library July 26

By The Ridgefield Press on July 17, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

Ridgefield Action Committee for the Environment (R.A.C.E.) is offering a solar workshop Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library to help residents learn about the benefits of switching to solar power.

This workshop will be open to the public, and those attending will learn about the benefits of solar power and more about the R.A.C.E. for Solar program which helps homeowners install a solar power system for less.

The R.A.C.E. for Solar runs until Sept. 30, 2017.  

Those interested are urged to call 1-844-368-2879 and mention “R.A.C.E for Solar” or complete the contact form at www.RossSolarGroup.com/raceforsolar.

