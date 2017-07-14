SummerFest, sidewalk sales

SummerFest returns to downtown Ridgefield Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sidewalk sales, food, music, children’s activities and games, and shopping.

Ballard Park will be home to the festival for music, children’s activities, farm stands, crafts and vendors while shops will have sidewalk sale items out on display.

Live music at the stage in Ballard Park begins at noon with the School of Rock and also features the folk band The Angry O’Hara’s from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

SummerFest is organized by the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce. Title sponsors are Fairfield County Bank, Union Savings Bank and Winters Brothers Waste Management.

Supporting sponsors are BMW of Ridgefield, Corcystems, Inc., Kiwi Country Day Camp, and Ridgefield Parks & Recreation.

All Ridgefield businesses are welcomed to join the sidewalk sales.

For more information, call the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce at 203-438-5992 or visit www.destinationridgefield.com.