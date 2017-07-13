‘Milk’ discussion kicks off Sunday

The Ridgefield Library and Thrown Stone will present three programs that highlight the themes of the U.S. premiere of Milk by Ross Dunsmore, which opens July 14, for a limited engagement at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance.

On Sunday, July 16, at 4 p.m., Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi will interview the cast of Milk in a post-matinee panel on the theme of connection across generations.

The event includes free wine and snacks. Attending the matinee is recommended, but not required. Seniors get 10% off the July 16 show.

Chocolate will be the subject of a fun and interactive workshop led by Alissa Monteleone of Simply Good Thinking on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m.

Attendees will create “chocolate bark” and learn how to make a chocolate raspberry tart. (Note: nuts are one of the ingredients in the tart and the chocolate bark.)

On Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m., Geoffrey Morris of Townvibe will conduct a Skype interview with Milk playwright Ross Dunsmore from Scotland.

Programs in the series are free and take place at the Ridgefield Library.

To register, visit Ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.