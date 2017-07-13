The Ridgefield Press

‘Milk’ discussion kicks off Sunday

By The Ridgefield Press on July 13, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library and Thrown Stone will present three programs that highlight the themes of the U.S. premiere of Milk by Ross Dunsmore, which opens July 14, for a limited engagement at the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance.

On Sunday, July 16, at 4 p.m., Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi will interview the cast of Milk in a post-matinee panel on the theme of connection across generations. 

The event includes free wine and snacks. Attending the matinee is recommended, but not required. Seniors get 10% off the July 16 show.

Chocolate will be the subject of a fun and interactive workshop led by Alissa Monteleone of Simply Good Thinking on Tuesday, July 18, at 7 p.m.  

Attendees will create “chocolate bark” and learn how to make a chocolate raspberry tart. (Note: nuts are one of the ingredients in the tart and the chocolate bark.)

On Monday, July 24, at 7 p.m., Geoffrey Morris of Townvibe will conduct a Skype interview with Milk playwright Ross Dunsmore from Scotland.

Programs in the series are free and take place at the Ridgefield Library.

To register, visit Ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

 

