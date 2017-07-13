The Ridgefield Press

Summer computer classes cover iPads

July 13, 2017

Technology, Apps and Microsoft Office classes through Ridgefield Continuing Education are available this summer. July classes include: PowerPoint Fast-Paced Intro, Thursday, July 13 and 20, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., $82; Excel Intro, Tuesday/Thursday, July 18 and 20, 10 a.m. to noon, $82; Excel Intermediate, Tuesday/Thursday, July 25 and Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to noon, $102; Excel Advanced, Wednesdays, Aug. 2 and 9, from 2:30 to 5 p.m., $102; Access Intro, Thursday, Aug. 3, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., $102; iPhone – Get the Most Out of It , Friday, July 21, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $44; Windows 10 Basics, Thursday, July 20, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $44; Windows File Management, Tuesday, July 25, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., $44; Intro to LinkedIn 1-on-1, Friday, July 21, noon to 1 p.m., $4 and Using Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter, Friday, Aug. 4, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., $44.

Tutorials, more sections, plus Outlook, Word, iPad, eBay, and Photoshop Elements are also available. There is a $4 to $7 materials fee in Microsoft classes. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

