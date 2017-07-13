Pure Barre Ridgefield: A total body workout, at the ballet barre

Sponsored Content:
Exercising shouldn’t come from a place of fear or reluctance; it should be all about having fun and loving every workout.
That’s the mission business partners and friends, Hilary Olivier and Katie Moscovitch, want to achieve with their new ballet barre-based workout studio, Pure Barre.
“I had a client tell me just last week that before coming to Pure Barre, she used to force herself to go to the gym,” Olivier said. “Now, she said she loves working out and can’t wait for the next class.
“That’s the goal I have for every client: I want to make them feel that love and see the results Pure Barre can achieve.”
Olivier and Moscovitch opened the Danbury Road business in May. Olivier said what separates Pure Barre from other exercise facilities is that it’s a low impact, musically driven and an incredibly effective technique.
“Pure Barre is an amazing, full body workout focusing on all of the areas we need to work on, arms, abs, thighs, and seat,” she said. “Pure Barre is also an experience. I want clients to have fun and feel that sense of community when they walk in the door. We are about empowering others to their fullest potential.”
Olivier and Moscovitch met in graduate school while each obtaining their doctorate in physical therapy. Moscovitch, who grew up in Brookfield, lives in North Carolina where she owns two studios. The two long-time friends decided to join forces and bring a studio to Connecticut, where Olivier, a California native, now lives. Their backgrounds as physical therapists gives both a deeper understanding of the Pure Barre technique, according to Olivier, and they both have a passion for helping people achieve their goals.
“I thought she was crazy for jumping ship, but I would go down to visit her and that’s when I realized what an amazing workout this is and how great I felt physically and mentally after every class,” Olivier said. “I knew I wanted to be part of it.”
She now brings that passion to the Ridgefield studio.
“I have no dance background,” Olivier said. “A lot of people ask if they need to have one, and I always tell them they don’t. It’s musically driven but that’s just to create the atmosphere and build in a rhythm to the class.” .
Pure Barre classes run for 55 minutes and fit up to 23 people. The studio is open seven days a week with a variety of morning and evening classes. In the fall, the studio will begin offering Pure Empower classes — which stay true to Pure Barre principals but will include bursts of cardio. Olivier encourages those interested in Pure Barre to attend a free pop-up class at Talbots on Danbury Road Sunday, July 23.
The business will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, August 11, from 6 to 9 p.m., with raffle prizes, appetizers and drinks and sales.
In the fall, Pure Barre will hosting three classes at Lululemon’s Sweat Fest at Lake Kenosia Park in Danbury Saturday, Sept. 16.
For more information on classes and events, email [email protected] or call 203-403-5500. Find the studio on Instagram at @purebarreridgefield and on Facebook at “Pure Barre Ridgefield.”