Online courses include SAT prep

July 12, 2017

Online Courses with ed2go are available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.  Many classes are available, including business, computer, writing, psychology, languages, health and online test prep including C++, Network+, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and other certification prep classes. All courses run for six weeks.

A new session of each course begins each month. The next sessions start July 12, Aug. 16, and Sept. 13. Courses are project-oriented and include lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, and supplementary links. Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. Visit ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

