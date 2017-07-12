Free mental illness support offered in Ridgefield for families

Family and friends of people living with mental illness are welcome to attend a free support group Thursday, July 13, in Ridgefield.

NAMI Southwest CT, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, offers this group every second Thursday of the month at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

The group discussions are confidential and led by trained facilitators with lived experience. It provides an understanding environment in which to share experiences and gain insight from others in similar circumstances.

The Thursday meeting is from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the carriage house at the church, 207 Main Street. For more information, call Marc at 203-940-2516.