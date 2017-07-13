The Ridgefield Press

On the front page of this week’s Ridgefield Press: A car show for a good cause, the 2016-17 budget surplus is looking healthy, a school bus driver with a big heart, plans for Main Street, the difference between two state highway projects, and a feature on the flower lady.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines in this week’s Ridgefield Press:

  • The Rotary Club of Ridgefield stole the week with a pair of big checks — one going to the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and another going to the Norwalk River Valley Trail. Those stories appear on page 2 and page 9, respectively.
  • It wasn’t the only good news featured in the inside pages: A pair of local musicians took to the streets Monday to play some Stevie Wonder and other R&B tracks. Their mission? Just have fun and bring the soft sounds of summer to Ridgefield. Good enough for us!
  • On the front page, Ridgefield bus driver Jose Melecio talks about everything from breakfast foods to music to flowers. As the saying goes: Anything for the kids.
  • He’s not the only bus driver drawing headlines: Sharon Scott is helping organize a car show this weekend for Harrison Mauldin — her son’s friend who was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Scott, a member of Memory Lane Cruisers, can’t wait to see Mauldin’s familiar face Sunday and present him donation money that will go towards treatment.
  • Harrison and Jose aren’t the only ones being featured on the front page: Spencer Moore — better known as the ‘flower lady’ — has been sprucing up the baskets in the village and the Copps Hill area. Say hello to her if you see her around town with her four-legged friend, Biscuit.
  • Oh, you want some actual hard news? How about the budget dilemma in Hartford? What impact will it have on Ridgefield? First Selectmen Rudy Marconi gives his thoughts.
  • Speaking of budgets, the 2016-17 books are closed and will result in a surplus for the town. That’s good news, folks.
  • In the editorial section, the proposed winter club on Peaceable Street gets a lot of attention — and a cartoon.
  • In sports, Ridgefield closes in on a district title. That would only seem fitting considering the successful sports year the town’s athletes — and their fans — have enjoyed. Let the good times roll!
