David J. Hval, 71, environmentalist

David J. Hval died on July 4 at Kingston Hospital in Kingston, N.Y.

He was 71.

He was born at the Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, Va., on Dec. 19, 1946, and spent his early childhood in Clifton, N.J.

In 1962, his family moved to Ridgefield, where he completed his high school education.

David was an alumnus of Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Penn., where he earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree.

An active environmentalist, David was a member of The Hudson River Revival (under the aegis of folk singer/environmentalist Pete Seeger).

He settled in Kerhonkson, N.Y., where he worked as a contractor.

Survivors include his parents Harold and Kathleen M. Hval of Ridgefield, and his children: daughters Mary W. Hval and Rebekah Underhill-Hval and his sons, Jacob, David, and William (‘Liam’) all of whom live in the Kerhonkson area.