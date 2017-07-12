Library, League of Women Voters team up for voter registration

The Ridgefield League of Women Voters and the Ridgefield Library will celebrate National Disability Voter Registration Week next week.

An initiative developed by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and the advocacy group EveryLibrary, NDSRW seeks to raise awareness of voting options available to people with disabilities.

On Tuesday, July 18, volunteers from the league and library will be on hand to register voters at the Prospect Ridge housing complex and distribute information at the library.

They will also have a booth in Ballard Park during Summerfest on Saturday, July 22.