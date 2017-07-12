Dorothy May (Rinehart) Schoenbrunn, 95, passed away in her sleep on June 22, 2017 with family by her side. Dorothy was born to M. Henrietta (Hamme) and John Rinehart in her family home in York, Pennsylvania. She attended the Lenhart one-room schoolhouse in Dover, Pa.

She went on to graduate from York High School and the University of Pennsylvania, having earned a bachelor’s degree in bacteriology.

Schoenbrunn worked in the medical technology units, both at the Chambersburg Hospital and York Hospital.

Dorothy and her husband Erwin lived in Bryn Mawr, PA and then moved to Needham, Mass., where they were founding members of Grace Lutheran Church.

They moved to Ridgefield CT in 1958 and became members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where they were very active and attended New England Synod conventions.

They were founding members of the Lake Mamanasco Park Association and enjoyed daily walks around the lake as well as beach time, neighborhood get-togethers, boating and ice skating there. Dorothy stayed home to raise her children and then returned to work at the Wilton Library. She resided in Ridgefield for 50 years.

Dorothy enjoyed both rustic vacations, such as biking to Canada with her husband, hiking and staying in rented cabins in rural areas, as well as travels afar.

Special memories with her husband included stays at Camp Calumet Lutheran, Elderhostels, foreign travel, hiking to the bottom of the Grand Canyon with her cousin Delphine Gallagher and a trip along the Alaskan shore in a mailboat. She especially enjoyed time and visits with her children and their families.

Dorothy was a talented artist and enjoyed needlework, gardening and cooking. She was a lifelong learner who loved to do research and read the New York Times.

She appreciated her Pennsylvania Dutch heritage and enjoyed sharing stories of growing up on a farm with extended family in York County, Pa.

Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband of fifty-seven years, Erwin F. Schoenbrunn, her sister Jean Marie Rinehart and her son-in-law Ali Hebshi. She is survived by three daughters, Carol Lambiase of Bethany, Conn., and her partner Bill Shortell, Mary Magnoli and her husband Mark of Harwinton, Conn., Laura Bradford and her husband Brent of Fayetteville, N.Y. and one son, Frederick Schoenbrunn and his wife Kim of Cottonwood Heights, Utah and six grandchildren, Nicolas Schoenbrunn, Lynze Schoenbrunn, Jacob Magnoli, Zachary Magnoli, Ryan Bradford and Matthew Bradford. She is also survived by Ali’s children, Aaron, Leila and Shoshona.

In addition, she is survived by the families of her beloved late brother- and sister-in-law, Alfred and Lydia Schoenbrunn, including daughters Gail Schoenbrunn and Barbara Leighton and son John Schoenbrunn and their families.

The family is grateful to the staff of the The Harbor at The Village at East Farms for their loving and compassionate care.

A tribute to her life will be held at the Hillstead Museum in Farmington, CT from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 16.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her name to a library of your choice or to Camp Calumet Lutheran, PO Box 236, W. Ossipee, NH, 03890.