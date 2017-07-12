Joan Holt Garrity, ROAR volunteer

Joan Holt Garrity passed away at her home in Redding July 4. Joey, to her friends and family, was born in Rye, N.Y., in 1953.

The youngest of six, Joey was often seen as the quiet one, but her very large circle of friends remember her quick wit and brilliant humor and warm spirit.

Joan graduated from St. Margaret’s School in Roanoke, Va., and then continued her education at Bradford College in Massachusetts.

After college, Joan worked with corporate accounting for General Foods in White Plains, N.Y. and later for LaBatts-USA in Darien.

Since 2005, she was working at Glen Gate Landscape and Design in Wilton, CT. She was much beloved by her Glen Gate colleagues who miss her bright and diligent presence.

Joan was a longtime, active member of AA, working hard on her own sobriety, and sponsoring others in their journeys to recovery. Her family is deeply grateful to the many AA friends who joined with Joan in her remarkable and loving transformation.

Her devotion to animals drew her to ROAR animal shelter in Ridgefield CT, where she was a steadfast volunteer for many years.

Joan Garrity is survived by her five siblings: Page Lowry of Wilmington, N.C., Sheila Frantz of Boulder, Colo., Adair Garis of Wilton, Norah Cross of Rehoboth, Mass., and Devin Garrity of Sarasota, Fla. She is also survived by her many adoring nieces and nephews.

A memorial celebration of life is scheduled at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, in Wilton.