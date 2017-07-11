Ralph J. Herr, “Jack”, 86, of Ridgefield, passed away on July 8, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was the dedicated and loving husband of Mrs. Carolyn (Angilly) Herr.

Jack was born on July 13, 1930 in Bexley, OH; a son of the late Ralph and Marguerite (Moylan) Herr. Following his time at The Ohio State University, he served in the US Army as a clarinetist in the 101st Airborne Division band. It was here that he developed a love for Dixieland jazz and military march music.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past 56 years, Jack was a member of the American Legion, past president of the Ridgefield Kiwanis Club and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a private pilot; enjoyed golf and yard work and was an active member of the Ridgefield Baptist Church, a man of great faith.

Jack was a well-known local businessman, having owned and operated four Napa Auto Parts stores from Norwalk to Ridgefield.

In addition to being with his wife, Carolyn, and their family, Jack’s joy in life was in bringing military band concerts to Ridgefield in his work with the American Legion. Responsible for bringing over 140 concerts to Ridgefield over the last 50 years, Jack was known around town and nationally as “The Band Man.”

Jack touched the lives of so many, and all who knew him would describe him as “selfless.” He will be missed greatly, but never forgotten.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn and their children: Thomas Herr, James Herr and his wife, Michiko Kishi and Jon Herr. In addition, Mr. Herr is survived by three grandchildren: Jaimie and her fiancé Adam Angerami, Bryson and Issei.

Friends will be received on Friday, July 14, 2017 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Baptist Church; 325 Danbury Road, Ridgefield. Interment with U.S. Military Honors will follow in Maple Shade Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Folds of Honor; to aid in their mission of providing scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen soldiers: www.foldsofhonor.org