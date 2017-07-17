The Ridgefield Press

Zoners tweak regulation to allow second floor additions

By The Ridgefield Press on July 17, 2017 in Community, News · 0 Comments

Zoning regulations have been amended to allow residents with ranch-style homes to construct upper-floor additions.

Zoning Director Richard Baldelli said that the building height requirements will stay the same, but the definition of story is changing.

“One of Bill’s [Bill Reynolds, building department] suggestions was instead of measuring from the ground level to the bottom of the rafters was to measure from the first-floor level,” Baldelli said at a public hearing in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission July 5.
“We believe that this little change in the regulation will be a substantial help to those people with these homes who want to put an addition on what would be the second floor.”

The amendment was approved after the hearing was closed.

