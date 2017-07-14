Republicans plan to caucus July 20

Ridgefield Republicans will caucus next week to nominate a slate of candidates for some 25 board and commission seats coming up for election in the fall.

The GOP caucus is scheduled next Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s lower level conference room.

Democrats are scheduled to caucus in the same room the following week, on Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

Both parties expect to nominate candidates for Board of Education, Board of Finance, Planning and Zoning Commission, Police Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals and Board of Assessment Appeals.

Any and all Ridgefield Republicans are welcome to participate in the caucus — making nominations as well as voting on nominations.

Republican Town Committee Chairman Alex Karsanidi said an interview committee would be talking to both incumbents who want to run again and newcomers interested in seeking various seats. Times for interviews will be arranged with candidates. People interested in running for a seat should email him at [email protected] or call him 203-438-6010.

While the committee does plan to recommend a slate of candidates to the caucus, Karsanidi said it would not be releasing its slate ahead of time.

“It would not be appropriate and fair to anyone, especially new Republicans interested in running, to announce any names until after the RTC slate is nominated at the caucus and all votes are tallied,” Karsanidi said in a July 6 email.

“All I can say is our RTC Interview Committee will be meeting with prospective candidates next week and will take as long as it takes to give everyone the opportunity to be heard before making our recommendation to RTC members.”