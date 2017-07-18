Ridgefield student named 2017 Lieberman Scholar

Francis Thomas, a graduate of Ridgefield High School’s class of 2017, was one of five Connecticut students to recently receive a college scholarship from the fund created by former Senator Joe Lieberman.

“I am extremely grateful to Senator Lieberman for creating the Joe Lieberman Connecticut Scholarship Fund,” Thomas said. “As such, I will be able to pursue my academic career in finance and computer science without letting loans burden my college experience.”

While a student at RHS, Thomas was vice president of the Connecticut chapter of Future Business Leaders of America, a student government senator, and completed diabetes research at UConn.

He was also a meteorologist at the high school weather service and competed in varsity soccer and track and field.

Thomas, who was also awarded the Chamber of Commerce’s Founders Scholarship last week, will attend Northeastern University this fall.

The fund has given scholarships to five Connecticut students in each graduation class since it was founded in 2013.

Other scholars

Other Ridgefield students to be awarded the scholarship include: Gunnar Smith (Dartmouth College, economics); Cole Butchen (Cornell University, business); and Emily Castle (Dartmouth College, economics).

Each student receives a $1,500 scholarship for their freshman year, which can be renewed for their sophomore, junior and senior years if the students maintain a solid academic record.

Castle graduated from Dartmouth in May after receiving the scholarship all four years.

Applications for the 2018 scholarship will open on Feb. 1 and close on April 1. Additional information will be available at http://sms.scholarshipamerica.org/joe-lieberman-scholars.