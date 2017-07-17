Ridgefield student news: Clemson, Quinnipiac, and Trinity

The following Ridgefield students were named to dean’s list at Clemson University for the spring 2017 semester: Sara Ann Hastings majoring in biological sciences; Olivia T. Lindgren majoring in bioengineering; Amy Claire Lucisano majoring in pre-business; Joseph Harrison Malley majoring in financial management and Clare E. Mellinger majoring in early childhood education.

Brad Davis of Ridgefield received a juris doctor degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law during the graduation ceremony in May.

On May 21, the following Ridgefield residents graduated from Trinity College: Nicole Desrosier earned a bachelor of science degree, cum laude in psychology; John Pavain II earned a bachelor of science degree in economics and mathematics and Henry James Pierandri earned a bachelor of arts in international studies: global studies.

The following Ridgefield students have been named to the Marist College dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester: Nicolas Maglieri, class of 2017, is majoring in digital media; Lindsay Polo, class of 2019, is majoring in business administration and Andrew Ventrella, class of 2019, is majoring in business administration.

Joseph Zimmerman of Ridgefield graduated from the University at Albany with a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary/public health.