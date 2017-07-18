Stepping Stone adds three sponsors

Stepping Stone Farm at 20 Mopus Bridge Road has added three new sponsors for its series of horse shows that begin in August 2017 and conclude in July 2018.
Manhattan Saddlery of New York City will sponsor shows on Aug. 26, Sept. 10, Sept. 23, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, and Nov. 12.
The business will award $500 to the trainer with the highest point total in the November finale. Manhattan Saddlery will also donate $100 gift bags to the winner of the Children’s Hunter classes part of the fall series.
Grand Prix Equine and Dr. Mark Baus will sponsor Stepping Stone’s first series of shows in 2018 set to take place Feb. 11, March 11, March 17, April 14, and April 29.
Agriventures Agway will be the sponsor of the second series of shows in 2018 that will take place May 12, May 28, June 9, June 30 and July 15.
Residents are welcome at all horse shows. For more information call 203-438-7749.