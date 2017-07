The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys has recognized Ridgefielder Richard Hastings as one of the 10 best in Connecticut over the last four years, 2014-17.

The institute is a third-party attorney rating organization that publishes an annual list of the top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state.

Attorneys who are selected pass a selection process based on client and/or peer nominations, research, and independent evaluation. Hastings can be reached at 203-438-7450.