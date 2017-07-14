Cohen and Wolf is Playhouse title sponsor

The law firm Cohen and Wolf, P.C. has become the title sponsor for the 2017-18 season of the Fathom Events and Movie Series at The Ridgefield Playhouse.
The series consists of approximately 200 events — first-run movies, classic films, music concerts, and rock documentaries.
This season’s lineup includes current movies, a screening of Carole King performing her album Tapestry, and films The Godfather, Bonnie and Clyde, The Princess Bride, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.
Cohen and Wolf, P.C. has been a Playhouse supporter since 2006. Additional information is available at www.cohenandwolf.com.