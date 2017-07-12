The Planning and Zoning Commission has scheduled a public hearing Tuesday, Sept. 5, for an amendment that would alter the town’s residential zoning regulations.

The amendment, which has been put forth by Peaceable Street residents Jeffrey and Jennifer Hansen, aims to delete “private clubs” as permitted uses by special permit in residentially zoned land.

The Hansens are trying to stop a proposed project at 340 Peaceable Street that would build a winter club on the former Peaceable Farm property.

The club would have 275 members and include parking for 102 cars.

No formal application has been submitted, but attorney Robert Jewell and his client, Bud Brown, have outlined the project at two pre-submission concept meetings this spring.

“Since we only have one more meeting left, we have enough time to give notice, but not enough time for the office to prepare for the meeting,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti at the commission’s July 5 meeting.