To the Editor:

As I was going on my daily jog around downtown Ridgefield this morning, I noticed a very unusual poster plastered up and down Main Street, at first I believed it was just a missing cat; but upon further inspection I realized that it was the cartoon character Garfield.

To be truly honest this little funny joke made my whole day and as I continued on my run I couldn’t stop smiling.

So to whomever is putting these up, bravo. I love to see people still have a sense of humor.

Gus Kynast