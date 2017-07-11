Straight Talk with Tracey — a Silver Hill Hospital production — returns this week, focusing on LGBTQ issues.

On Thursday, Straight Talk host Tracey Masella is joined by Micaela Scully, a social worker at Silver Hill Hospital. Scully defines LGBTQ, addressing some common misconceptions. Scully, who is a youth forum group leader at Triangle Community Center in Norwalk, also discusses coming out, the importance of a supportive family and community, much more. Watch the show live this Thursday, July 13 at noon on HAN.Network.

In August, ‘Straight Talk’ returns with Dr. Erin Kleifield, the program manager for Silver Hill Hospital’s Eating Disorder Program. Dr. Kleifield and Masella will discuss body image and self-esteem. Watch the episode Aug. 10 at noon.

Do you have questions or ideas for future topics? Please email your show ideas, comments or questions to [email protected]

Show host Tracey Masella, LCSW has worked at Silver Hill Hospital in New Canaan for five years. She is intensively trained in Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) and has additional training in DBT-S for substance use disorder treatment. While at Silver Hill, Masella has worked with the dual diagnosis adult population and most recently serves as the Program Manager for the Adolescent Transitional Living Program.

Watch last month’s episode of Straight Talk with Tracey here.

Silver Hill Hospital is an 85-year old, not-for-profit psychiatric hospital with acute crisis stabilization and longer-term residential Transitional Living Programs. It admits 3,000 adolescents and adults annually for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, pain with co-occurring addiction, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, schizophrenia and the Hospital specializes co-occurring diagnosis and treatment. Silver Hill is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry.