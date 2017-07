To the Editor:

In two tweets, President Donald Trump commented on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin: “I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I’ve already given my opinion. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!”

The only thing missing was Trump waving a signed letter of agreement and stating “I have returned from Germany with peace for our time.”

PA Torzilli