Letter: Skate club presents great opportunity

July 16, 2017

To the Editor:

Our family moved to Ridgefield when I was in high school back in the 1970s because the town had an ice skating rink.

I’ve known Bud Brown for over 25 years and found him to be an honest, soft-spoken person. I think his plans to build an ice skating club on the old Pinchbeck Nursery property is a great opportunity for our community. The deteriorating property will be transformed into a beautiful facility.

Of all the potential uses for the property, I feel a skating club is an excellent choice. There are many development options that might not be as desirable.

I’d love to see a skating club replace the abandoned Pinchbeck building with its broken windows and chains across the front. I’ve been to the Greenwich and New Canaan skating clubs and a Ridgefield skating club would be a great asset to the community.

Gregg Hutchings

