To the Editor:

I would like to tell you about Robert John Creamer. Robert became a huge help to me when my mom passed away. He would check up on me and take me to lunch. He would even take me to the cemetery and bought flowers for my father’s grave and mother’s grave.

Rob has been a lawyer for 25 years and has done wonderful things for the Town of Ridgefield, and the things he has done for me are extraordinary.

Rob deserves many thanks and a lot of appreciation. I can’t thank him enough.

Russ Scott