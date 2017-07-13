Founders Hall: Computer lab Fridays

If you’re occasionally flummoxed by a computer program or iPhone app, get help from one of the tech-savvy volunteers who staff our computer lab every Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, and again from 2 to 3 p.m. These volunteers, who include retired IBM employees and a currently-employed tech engineer, can answer questions related to technology classes you’ve taken here or show you how to better use your electronic devices.

Michele Schor, who volunteers on Friday afternoons with her husband, Steve Fox, says, “Having us both there works well as Steve is familiar with Microsoft and the Windows operating system while I have all the Apple devices, so we cover all the hardware/software bases.”

Many members stop by with questions about organizing photos and music. One woman came in wanting to get access to Ridgefield Library books on her iPhone. Michele showed her how to download the Overdrive app and then register her card with the Ridgefield Library.

“Piece of cake!” says Michele.

Not all of the questions are easy, but this tech team knows where to find the answers. “Sometimes it’s a question about an application that we’re not familiar with,” says Michele, “so we resort to using Google to find the solution. That surprisingly works about 90% of the time.”

Michele and Steve have been volunteering in the computer lab for the past 18 months, and are impressed with how grateful members are. “We always look forward to Friday afternoons,” says Michele. “It’s so gratifying to help people, even with the simple stuff.”

