Recreation Notes: Martial arts camp

Kick and chop the summer away with Ridgefield Parks & Recreation’s Kempo Academy mixed martial arts camp for children ages 5 to 11 years old. This camp will focus on fitness, strength, conditioning, agility, and martial arts based games and activities. Session one runs from August 14 to August 18 and session two is from August 21 to August 25. Both sessions meet Monday through Friday from 9 am to 1 p.m. at the Recreation Center.

Does your child love to create and play with crazy stuff using science? We have two fun-filled Mad Science Camps to choose from. Super Duper Science Sampler is available to children entering first through fifth grade. Campers will stir up some wild concoctions, create cool gases, and make crystals. They will learn about power and energy using robots, discover the magic behind levitation, and more. This camp runs from August 14 to August 18. Red Hot Robots Camp is available to children entering second through sixth grade. Campers will learn about circuits, electricity, gears, mechanisms, and advanced robotic applications. This camp runs from August 21 to August 25.

Both science camps meet Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Recreation Center. For more information, please visit ridgefieldparksandrec.org or call 203-431-2755.