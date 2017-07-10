Rotary Club donates $2,500 to RSO

The Rotary Club of Ridgefield presented a $2,500 check to the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra July 10. The sponsorship donation will support the RSO’s 2017-18 education and outreach initiative.

“The Ridgefield Symphony appreciates the continued loyal support of The Rotary Club of Ridgefield,” said Executive Director Laurie Kenagy. “Sponsorship like theirs makes our educational community outreach possible.”

Professional musicians from the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra visit local public schools and present lively interactive music education programs exposing students to a variety of instruments and musical genres, as well as opportunities for including music as part of their lives.

Programs also focus on the role of the arts in education and the goal of balancing music participation with other academic pursuits.

In addition, the RSO makes it possible for school groups and their families to visit dress rehearsals to learn what goes on behind the scenes and enhance their experience as audience members.

The Ridgefield Symphony’s mission is to enrich the cultural lives of citizens of Ridgefield and surrounding communities by presenting professional live orchestral concerts.

The RSO also strives to increase the appreciation for music through community involvement and educational programs for people of all ages and abilities.

To learn more and see the RSO’s 2017-18 concert season, visit www.ridgefieldsymphony.org