Ridgefield’s Hoodoo Brown BBQ will debut its Hogzilla Sandwich and Bloody Trinity Mary on the Cooking Channel’s “Man, Fire, Food” reality show Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m.

While Ridgefield — rooted in its New England charm — may not yet be synonymous with Southern-smoked barbecue, Hoodoo Brown’s guest spot on national television tomorrow night will certainly put it on the map.

That has always been the goal for owner Cody Sperry and manager Chris Sexton, who opened the restaurant in the spring of 2015 in hopes it would bring something to their hometown that they believed it was lacking.

In addition to the Hogzilla and Bloody Trinity, which will be highlighted on the Cooking Channel program, HooDoo Brown has also earned a reputation amongst barbecue fans for its ribs, chicken wings, and pork belly.

The episode will allow Hoodoo Brown to tell its story to the millions of viewers who watch the show, helping the restaurant increase in popularity.

“We will sell more Hogzilla Sandwiches and Bloody Trinity Marys … the two menu items featured on the show,” Sexton told The Press.

“It’s kind of surreal,” said Sexton, who graduated Ridgefield High School in 2004 with Sperry. “We are here day in, day out, and to see all the hard work we have put in come to fruition is exciting. It’s exciting times for all of us at Hoodoo Brown, and for the town of Ridgefield in general.”

Hoodoo will host a viewing party where guests can watch the episode and enjoy free chicken wings Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m.