All-FCIAC nods for Ridgefield High athletes

Sixty Ridgefield High School athletes have received All-Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Conference awards for the recently completed 2017 spring sports season.

The honorees included eight members of the Ridgefield baseball team, which reached the conference championship game for just the second time in program history.

Leading the way were pitchers Collin Lowe and Alex Price, who were both named to the All-FCIAC first team. Infielders Colin Motill and Matt Colin and outfielders Tony Macchia and John Thrasher made the All-West squad, while infielders Pete Columbia and Matt Stamatis received honorable mention.

Two RHS softball players — pitcher Kailey Westington and outfielder Mallory Shofi — were chosen to the All-FCIAC second team.

After playing in its first conference final, the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team had seven players honored. Caroline Curnal and Lucie Picard were named to the All-FCIAC first team, with Kaitlyn McMullan, Annie Hage and Fair Smith selected to the All-FCIAC second team and Caitlin Slaminko and Caeleigh Tannian receiving honorable mention.

The biggest haul came from the Ridgefield boys lacrosse team, which also reached the conference finals. Fifteen Tigers were honored, led by All-FCIAC first-team choices Drew Fowler and Greg Gatto. Reid Kagan, Weston Carpenter, Luke Gaydos, Trey Soli, and Noah Isaacson all made the All-FCIAC second team, and Dawson Muller, Michael Dobson, Dan Parson, Chris Costello, and Seth Boehle were chosen for the All-West squad. Receiving honorable mention were Luke McGarrity, Ray Dearth and Chris D’Entrone.

Four members of the RHS boys volleyball team that lost in the conference title match earned honors. Henrik Liapunov and Nick Laudati were named to the All-FCIAC first team, with Jack Lincoln making the second team and Christian DeVivo receiving honorable mention.

In boys tennis, Ridgefield’s top doubles team of Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert was selected to the All-FCIAC first team. Singles players Andrew Mercorella and Brian Song were chosen to the second team, and fellow singles player Ramiro Davila received honorable mention.

Two Ridgefield singles players — Aurora Joblon and Anabel Cordano — were named to the All-FCIAC girls tennis West Division squad. Teammates Hillary Sherpa and Jillian O’Keefe made the All-FCIAC West Division doubles squad.

Ridgefield’s Alyssa Maiolo and Mia Scarpati were selected to the All-FCIAC West Division team in girls golf. Fellow Tiger Christina Kudera received honorable mention.

Also making the All-FCIAC West Division team were RHS boys golfers Connor Looney and Matt Bornstein.

Eight members of the Ridgefield girls outdoor track and field team earned honors, as Eyga Williamson, Samantha Petruzzelli, Clara Lerchi, Alexandra Damron, Emma Langis, Katie Jasminski, Anna Landler, and Brianne McGill all made the All-FCIAC team.

In boys outdoor track and field, Ridgefield’s Tom Vilinskis and Oliver Hayes made the All-FCIAC squad.

Note: The All-FCIAC boys and girls track and field selections were based on results at the conference championship meets. The other All-FCIAC teams were chosen via votes by league coaches.