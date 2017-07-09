The Ridgefield Press

Ralph “Jack” Herr

By The Ridgefield Press on July 9, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Ralph “Jack” Herr, 86, of Ridgefield, husband of Carolyn (Angilly) Herr, died on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Looking Back: TV technique saves life
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress