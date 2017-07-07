No alternating traffic schedule at Route 35 bridge site next week

Construction work on the Route 35 bridge will continue this week but the contractor has announced that there will be no alternating traffic between Monday, July 10, and Friday, July 14.

“Only minor impacts to traffic,” said Jesse Menzies of the state Department of Transportation in an email to the town Friday, July 7.

While no alternating one-way traffic has been scheduled, Menzies did say Frontier Communications is scheduled for work Monday through Friday with no impacts to traffic.

Check back into theridgefieldpress.com for up-to-the-minute updates regarding the construction site.