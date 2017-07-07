SummerFest returns to downtown Ridgefield Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sidewalk sales, food, music, children’s activities and games, shopping, and plenty more.

Beautiful, historic Ballard Park is home to the festival for music, children’s activities, farm stands, crafts and vendors while shops all over town will have sidewalk sale items out on display.

Live music at the stage in Ballard Park begins at noon with the School of Rock and also features the folk band The Angry O’Hara’s from 2:30 – 4 p.m. with other entertainment throughout the day.

In fact, residents can start off the day with free yoga in the park at 8:30 a.m.

Children under age 12 will enjoy Ballard Park’s large playground, an inflatable slide, face painting, air brush tattoos, and other games & activities.

SummerFest is brought to you by the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and its title sponsors: Fairfield County Bank, Union Savings Bank and Winters Brothers Waste Management, as well as our supporting sponsors: BMW of Ridgefield, Corcystems, Inc., Kiwi Country Day Camp, and Ridgefield Parks & Recreation.

For more information, call the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce at 203-438-5992 or visit www.destinationridgefield.com