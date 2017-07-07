The Ridgefield Press

Two more weeks: SummerFest and sidewalk sales arrive downtown July 22

By The Ridgefield Press on July 7, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

SummerFest is two weeks away this Saturday.

SummerFest returns to downtown Ridgefield Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with sidewalk sales, food, music, children’s activities and games, shopping, and plenty more.

Beautiful, historic Ballard Park is home to the festival for music, children’s activities, farm stands, crafts and vendors while shops all over town will have sidewalk sale items out on display.

Live music at the stage in Ballard Park begins at noon with the School of Rock and also features the folk band The Angry O’Hara’s from 2:30 – 4 p.m. with other entertainment throughout the day.

In fact, residents can start off the day with free yoga in the park at 8:30 a.m.

Children under age 12 will enjoy Ballard Park’s large playground, an inflatable slide, face painting, air brush tattoos, and other games & activities.

SummerFest is brought to you by the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and its title sponsors: Fairfield County Bank, Union Savings Bank and Winters Brothers Waste Management, as well as our supporting sponsors: BMW of Ridgefield, Corcystems, Inc., Kiwi Country Day Camp, and Ridgefield Parks & Recreation.

For more information, call the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce at 203-438-5992 or visit www.destinationridgefield.com

Related posts:

  1. Chamber to host sixth annual Kids Festival at new location April 23
  2. Movie Under The Stars returns May 26
  3. Chamber of Commerce’s Summerfest to take place in Ballard Park July 22
  4. Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis to present keynote address at Chamber’s 12th annual Women’s Forum

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Mindfulness and meditation classes Next Post Inside Education: Summer brain
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress