The Ridgefield Press

Chamber of Commerce awards 2017 Founders Scholarship to Francis Thomas

By The Ridgefield Press on July 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Jennifer Zinzi, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, congratulates graduating RHS senior Francis Thomas on his recent scholarship award.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has named Francis Thomas as its 2017 Founders Scholarship recipient.

Thomas, who will attend Northeastern University in the fall, as chosen for not only his academic excellence (3.0 or better) but also his community service (30 hour minimum required in the last year to be considered).

In addition, he also had to submit an essay for review.

The Chamber established the scholarship last year in honor of its nine founding members.

If any residents would ever like to make a contribution and financially support the scholarship fund, please contact Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Zinzi at 203-438-5992.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Local charity chapter meets at The Way of the Sword Next Post Paint outside the box
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress