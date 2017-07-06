The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has named Francis Thomas as its 2017 Founders Scholarship recipient.

Thomas, who will attend Northeastern University in the fall, as chosen for not only his academic excellence (3.0 or better) but also his community service (30 hour minimum required in the last year to be considered).

In addition, he also had to submit an essay for review.

The Chamber established the scholarship last year in honor of its nine founding members.

If any residents would ever like to make a contribution and financially support the scholarship fund, please contact Chamber Executive Director Jennifer Zinzi at 203-438-5992.