Ridgefield police look for Miniature Pinscher owner

The Ridgefield Police are looking for the owner of a male Miniature Pinscher, black with brown on its face and stomach. It has a black collar and is not chipped. The dog was found roaming Route 7 near the Danbury line and was dropped off at Canine Control on Monday, July 3. The police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating his owner. If anyone has information please contact Animal Control at 203-431-2711.

