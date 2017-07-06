The Ridgefield Press

Local charity chapter meets at The Way of the Sword

By The Ridgefield Press on July 6, 2017

Members of The National Charity League’s Ridgefield Chapter pose for a picture inside The Way of The Sword Fencing & Archery following their monthly meeting in June.

Most people don’t know that the first American gold medal in fencing was won by a woman at the 2004 Summer Olympics. This is just one of the interesting facts members of The National Charity League’s Ridgefield Chapter learned as they held their monthly meeting at The Way of The Sword Fencing & Archery last month.

Coach Michael Martin and his team for provided mothers and daughters with a history of fencing and, for many, an engaging introduction to the sport.

“Martin likened fencing to a game of physical chess, touching on the requirements of strong control over the mind, body and emotions and the need for calmness and poise,” said NCL parent Lisa Whelan.

Following some icebreaker exercises and an overview of the sport, the group was treated to a demonstration.

“It was an enjoyable learning experience for mothers and daughters alike,” Whelan said.

