Ridgefield Youth Commission hosts tag sale Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on July 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Youth Commission is holding a tag sale to raise funds for a community kindness mural on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The tag sale will be held at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church, 207 Main Street, Ridgefield.

In case of rain, the tag sale will be held at the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club, Governors Street, Ridgefield.

Shoppers can browse hundreds of items including small household appliances, artwork, vinyl records, furniture and much more.

Proceeds from the sale will go to a community-wide art project to promote kindness to begin in the fall of 2017. For more information contact [email protected].

No early birds please.

