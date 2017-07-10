Kam Daughters joins historic district board

Kathleen M. ‘Kam’ Daughters, a 38-year Ridgefield resident whose resume ranges from being a longtime docent and former president at Keeler Tavern to service on PTAs and substitute teaching in town, has been named an alternate to the Historic District Commission.

In a letter to the selectmen, she described first seeing Ridgefield on a house-hunting trip with her husband, Don Daughters, in 1979.

“We arrived very late at night in the middle of a snowstorm and checked into the West Lane Inn. The next morning we drove down Main Street — and fell in love. This was my first trip to New England and Ridgefield looked exactly the way I had pictured a Connecticut town: a wide Main Street bordered by stately colonial and Victorian homes, beautiful churches, an active and charming village center as well as lush green space. The Historic District was just as beautiful then as it is today.”

She said she’s since learned the town’s beauty has been preserved through the efforts of the Historic District Commission that has “guided and worked with property owners to protect our communal history and heritage through appropriate and respectful 21st-Century realities.”

The board voted unanimously to appoint her at its June 7 meeting.