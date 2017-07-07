2017 election: What seats are up this November?

Here’s a board-by-board look at incumbents whose seats are up during the 2017 election. Inclusion on this list doesn’t mean the incumbents have — or haven’t — decided to run again.

The five-member Board of Finance has three seats that will be on the ballot, they are currently filled by Republicans Marty Heiser and Michael Raduazzo, and Democrat Sean Connelly.

The nine-member Board of Education has six seats up for election this fall. They are currently held by Republicans Sharon D’Orso, David Cordisco and Stephanie Bell, and Democrats Douglas Silver, Michael Taylor and Margaret Driscoll Stamatis.

Six of the nine seats on the Planning and Zoning Commission are up election. Incumbents currently holding those seats are Republicans Rebecca Mucchetti, George Hanlon, Stephen Cole and Robert Cascella, and Democrats Joe Fossi and Charles Robbins.

On the five-member Police Commission, three seats — all currently held by Republicans — will be up for election. The incumbents currently in those seats are Marianne Coffin, Thomas Reynolds and Joseph Savino.

The Zoning Board of Appeals will be filling two of five regular seats, both currently held by Republicans — Carson Fincham and David Choplinski.

The zoning appeals board also has three alternates, and will elect members for two of those alternate seats. Incumbent alternates whose seats are coming up for election are Evangelos Aposporis, a Republican, and Mark Seavy, a Democrat.

On the three-member Board of Assessment Appeals, two seats are up, currently held by incumbent Republican Robert Jewell and incumbent Democrat Jeffrey Lundberg.

No Board of Selectmen seats or paid town hall offices such as first selectman, town clerk, tax collector, treasurer or registrars of voters are scheduled to be contested in 2017 — they’ll be on the ballot in 2019.

“My feeling is all of our incumbents have done an excellent job, so there’s a good chance our endorsed slate will include lots of the incumbents,” said Alex Karsanidi of the Republican Town Committee.

“You never know who’s going to step up in terms of new players interested in running,” he added.