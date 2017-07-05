Charles John Wenzler, 85, of Ridgefield, husband of Marjorie (Walker) Wenzler, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Danbury Hospital.

Mr. Wenzler was born in New York, N.Y., May 8, 1932, a son of Karl and Anna Wenzler. He attended NY schools. He was a veteran of the National Guard.

A resident of Ridgefield for the past fifty-three years coming from Yonkers, NY, he was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church.

An aviation mechanic, Mr. Wenzler retired as Vice President of Skyport Industries located at Westchester County Airport, White Plains, New York.

He enjoyed going on vacation to Stone Harbor, New Jersey with his wife, daughters, and later his grandchildren for the last 50 years, an avid bowler, gardner, and fisher.

In addition to his wife of 64 years, Mr. Wenzler is survived by two daughters, Alice Dyer and Amy Mitchell both of Danbury; two brothers, Edward Wenzler of Glendale, Arizona and Alfred Wenzler of Ocala, Florida; five grandchildren, Christopher Dyer, Brendan Dyer, Whitney Dyer, Kathryn Mitchell, Trevor Dyer, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wenzler was predeceased by son-in-law, Danbury Mayor James E. Dyer and grandson Vincent Mitchell, III.

Funeral services will be private. There will be no calling hours.

Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.