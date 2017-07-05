The Ridgefield Press

Buses replace trains on weekend

By Jeannette Ross on July 5, 2017 in Lead News, News, Transportation · 0 Comments

Due to work on the at-grade railroad crossing on Long Ridge Road in Redding beginning on Friday, there will be no train service on the branch line between Danbury and Norwalk on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9. Alternate bus service will be provided. Bus schedules  will be posted at the stations and online at mta.info. Train service is expected to resume on schedule on Monday, July 10.

Due to the work, being done by the state Department of Transportation, Long Ridge Road in Redding will be closed at the crossing beginning at 10 a.m. July 7 until Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m.

Signs will indicate a detour for motorists. Work will be confined to the area of the crossing.

No related posts.

Previous Post Food for thought at the library Next Post Ridgefield police: No update on Hulda Lane shooting; investigation timeline unknown
About author
Jeannette Ross

Jeannette Ross


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress